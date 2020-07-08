Latina Bombshell Yarishna Ayala Leaves Little To The Imagination In Bandeau Bikini

Yarishna Ayala showed off her smoldering figure to her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7, with a new update. The Puerto Rican fitness model took to the social media app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a “perfect” bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo captured Ayala striking a strong pose on what looked to be a balcony overlooking a city landscape. She stood on the balls of her feet, engaging the muscles of her legs to further showcase her shapely quads and calves. Ayala opened her arms to the sides, resting them on the gray and white railings. Ayala had her gaze downward as she allowed her lips to hang open.

She smoldered in a two-piece swimsuit made of thin white fabric that made Ayala’s sun-kissed complexion stand out. The bikini top featured a bandeau design that hugged her torso, outlining her ample chest. The top had a cut-out in the middle adorned with a gold-colored ring.

Ayala teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that boasted the same ring detail just below the navel. The high-rise garment exposed her toned hips and booty. She revealed the suit was from Pretty Little Thing.

Ayala wore her dark hair pulled back in a tight ponytail that fell to her waist. She styled her baby hair in such a manner that framed her forehead. Ayala completed her look by wearing a full face of makeup, which seemingly included brown shadow, black liner and mascara, in addition to bronzer and highlighter.

In the caption, Ayala pointed out that, while our lives can’t be perfect, our bikinis can. The photo racked up more than 36,200 likes and upwards of 820 comments in under a day of going live. Her fans used the opportunity to rave about her chiseled figure and to compliment her on the photo.

“Best legs on Instagram,” one user raved.

“You look so beautiful YARISHNA,” replied another one of her fans.

“Damn Damn you are beautiful,” a third user added.

“With that powerful body, anything looks good on you [clapping hands] [hot pepper emoji] [fire] So beautiful,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Ayala is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos with her Instagram fans. Last week, she did just that when she posted an image that saw her in a stylish two-piece as she posed outdoors, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. She was photographer in a tree-covered area during a bright, sunny day. She sizzled in a nude bikini and completed her look with a shiny blue visor placed low on her forehead, which cast a shadow over her eyes.