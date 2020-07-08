Savannah Chrisley Works Up A Sweat In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings During Boxing Session

Savannah also shared a message about body positivity and how she struggled with body image issues when she was younger.

Savannah Chrisley showed off her toned physique and gave her fans an inside look at how she stays in such incredible shape in a set of two Instagram videos.

On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared the footage of one of her intense sweat sessions with her 2.1 million followers. She was doing a boxing workout with celebrity trainer Larry Donald, who is also a professional boxer.

Savannah, 22, was dressed to work up a sweat. She rocked a pair of black skintight leggings that clung to her muscular thighs and sculpted calves. The pants had a high waist, but they didn’t completely cover up Savannah’s chiseled abs. The former beauty pageant queen also wore a heather gray Nike sports bra with the brand’s name printed on it in large mint green letters. She completed her ensemble with a black Nike baseball hat and a pair of gray Nike trainers.

Savannah also sported a pair of boxing gloves that featured a gray, white, and black harlequin pattern. Her skin glistened with sweat as she did some mitt work with her trainer. She stayed in perpetual motion by bobbing, weaving, and throwing a series of punches in rapid succession. Larry stood near her and provided moving targets with a pair of focus mitts.

In the lengthy caption of her post, Savannah detailed how she struggled with body image issues when she was younger. She revealed that she was eating too little and obsessively working out to maintain an unhealthy weight. Luckily, she eventually changed her perspective and altered her habits. She began focusing on feeling good and being healthy instead of worrying about her weight, and she learned to love her body. Savannah also said that she doesn’t deprive herself of indulgent treats like ice cream, noting that “balance” is key.

Savannah’s followers have liked her workout videos over 43,000 times thus far. They also took to the comments section of her post to applaud her body-positive message.

“Love this! I’m currently on my own journey and needed to see this! You go gurl,” one supporter wrote.

“Yes girl!! you go!! we all feel that way and you are a great influence,” another remark read.

“I think you are amazing! Thank you for being honest in your struggles,” a third fan said. “You are beautiful inside and out and I am grateful that my daughter can have such a positive role model.”

Many of Savannah’s fans also expressed amazement over how great her body looked in her videos. She was similarly praised her for a post-workout selfie that she uploaded to Instagram on Monday. Savannah wasn’t wearing any makeup, and her skin looked healthy and flawless.