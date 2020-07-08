Savannah Chrisley Works Up A Sweat In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings During Boxing Session

Savannah Chrisley showed off her toned physique and gave her fans an inside look at how she stays in such incredible shape in a set of two Instagram videos.
On Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared the footage of one of her intense sweat sessions with her 2.1 million followers. She was doing a boxing workout with celebrity trainer Larry Donald, who is also a professional boxer.
Savannah, 22, was dressed to work up a sweat. She rocked a pair of black skintight leggings that clung to her muscular thighs and sculpted calves. The pants had a high waist, but they didn’t completely cover up Savannah’s chiseled abs. The former beauty pageant queen also wore a heather gray Nike sports bra with the brand’s name printed on it in large mint green letters. She completed her ensemble with a black Nike baseball hat and a pair of gray Nike trainers.
Savannah also sported a pair of boxing gloves that featured a gray, white, and black harlequin pattern. Her skin glistened with sweat as she did some mitt work with her trainer. She stayed in perpetual motion by bobbing, weaving, and throwing a series of punches in rapid succession. Larry stood near her and provided moving targets with a pair of focus mitts.
Trying to stay healthy and sane during these crazy times thanks to @larry_donald !! Body image is something I have always struggled with due to growing up on television. I have had others constantly commenting on my body and how they believed it should look…at about 18 years old I was 110lbs at almost 5”8…this wasn’t a healthy weight nor was it achieved in a healthy manner. I was FIXATED on working out and would do it multiple times a day and wouldn’t go to bed without doing at least 4 miles on the treadmill. I also was eating VERY minimal… this was not safe or healthy! Over the years I have been focusing on loving who I am from the inside out while trying my hardest to block all the negative comments out. My weight has fluctuated for sure! But now I am sooo happy with where I am at mentally and physically. I’m not focusing on the number that the scale shows…I’m focusing on how I feel internally! I used to workout because I hated my body…now…I workout because I love my body ❤️ Ladies…don’t be so hard on yourselves… know that it’s ok to not be ok and to seek help. Your body is YOURS and YOU can do whatever YOU want with it. Let’s focus on fueling our bodies with healthy nutrients, love, laughter, and…some ice cream lol! It’s all about balance! I would love to hear your stories…let’s let this be a post where you guys can come together and be vulnerable ❤️ #vulnerability #bodypositivity #bodyimage
In the lengthy caption of her post, Savannah detailed how she struggled with body image issues when she was younger. She revealed that she was eating too little and obsessively working out to maintain an unhealthy weight. Luckily, she eventually changed her perspective and altered her habits. She began focusing on feeling good and being healthy instead of worrying about her weight, and she learned to love her body. Savannah also said that she doesn’t deprive herself of indulgent treats like ice cream, noting that “balance” is key.
Savannah’s followers have liked her workout videos over 43,000 times thus far. They also took to the comments section of her post to applaud her body-positive message.
“Love this! I’m currently on my own journey and needed to see this! You go gurl,” one supporter wrote.
“Yes girl!! you go!! we all feel that way and you are a great influence,” another remark read.
“I think you are amazing! Thank you for being honest in your struggles,” a third fan said. “You are beautiful inside and out and I am grateful that my daughter can have such a positive role model.”
Many of Savannah’s fans also expressed amazement over how great her body looked in her videos. She was similarly praised her for a post-workout selfie that she uploaded to Instagram on Monday. Savannah wasn’t wearing any makeup, and her skin looked healthy and flawless.