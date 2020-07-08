Scott Frost Among Coaches Rated As ‘Win Or Get Fired,’ On Analyst’s Hot Seat Rankings

The University of Nebraska’s head football coach, Scott Frost needs to start winning, or he’s going to get fired, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. The analyst put together an article full of “Hot Seat Rankings” on Wednesday morning, looking at a number of different coaches and where they stood as far as job security, heading into the 2020 season.

Frost, who is coming off back-to-back losing seasons at Nebraska has largely been considered by other analysts to be safe in his job despite his 9-15 record with the Huskers. One of the reasons the coach is expected to be safe by most is because he took over a program that had fallen on hard times. Nebraska posted two losing seasons in three years under Frost’s predecessor, Mike Riley. Dodd doesn’t believe the Cornhuskers’ current head coach has as much leeway as some others do.

The analyst first laid out his rating system, which was numbers zero through five. A coach rating a zero is considered “untouchable.” A coach rated with a one is “safe and secure.” A rating of a two means the coach is “all good… for now.” Coaches garnering a rating of three are “pressure is mounting.” A four rates as “start improving now,” and a five is “win or be fired.”

Dodd applied his rating system to all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision coaches in college football. Only six head coaches were given a rating of five and Frost was among that group.

The analyst explained why he believes Frost is on the hot seat by pointing out the coach came to Nebraska talking about how powerful the program was going to become in a short period of time.

Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

“You knew things slid at Nebraska when Frost said his program can be the new Wisconsin in the Big Ten West,” Dodd wrote. “What about the old Nebraska? Frost is one of the smartest, most refreshing coaches out there, but the turnaround hasn’t happened. It almost hurts. Frost is better than this. Nebraska should be better than this. JD Spielman was heading toward being the program’s career-leading receiver before transferring. If Frost (a native son) can’t get it done, who can?”

Dodd underlined how surprised he was by the way Frost’s time at Nebraska has gone by noting that he gave the Huskers’ head coach a rating of zero before the 2019 season. That means Frost went from untouchable to being on the verge of being fired, in the span of a year.

The Nebraska coach is joined on the hot seat by USC’s Clay Helton, UCLA’s Chip Kelly, UTEP’s Dana Dimel, Connecticut’s Randy Edsall, and Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason.