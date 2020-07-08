Gabby Allen Wows Fans & Goes Braless Under Open Tie-Dye Shirt

Gabby Allen turned up the heat in her latest Instagram share. The reality television star went braless under an open shirt while sporting a pair of panties.

Gabby’s update consisted of two snapshots that featured her posing in front of what appeared to be a pale pink curtain which spilled onto the floor beneath her. She was presumably in her home, as the post’s geotag indicated that the snaps were taken in London, England.

The celebrity’s top was tie-dyed pink and blue and it featured long sleeves. Her panties were black and had high-cut legs. She completed her look with a pair of pink ankle socks with daisies on them.

Gabby’s hair was styled in a messy bun with wavy tendrils framing her face. A multi-colored scarf knotted around the bun added a pop of color. Her makeup application appeared to include sculpted brows, bronze eye shadow, and thick eyelashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she sported a nude gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a gold necklaces and a pair of dangle earrings.

Gabby struck a sexy pose in the first photo. She faced the camera, sitting on her feet with her legs slightly spread. Her shirt was open, exposing most of her chest, revealing that she was braless. She looked to the side with her lips slightly parted. She held one hand near her chin while tugging on one side of her panties with her other hand.

The second picture captured Gabby from a side view. She gave the camera a sultry look while wearing the shirt loosely over her shoulders. Gabby sat with one leg folded in front of her and her other knee up. The pose showed off her shapely shoulders and toned legs.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 10,000 likes within an hour of being shared to her Instagram account.

Gabby’s followers were impressed with the snaps, and told her so.

“Omg ur a dream,” one admirer gushed.

“You’re unreal Gabby,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are stunning! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Fantastic figure all that hard work pays off,” a fourth follower commented.

Gabby seems to enjoy flaunting her figure on social media in a variety of flirty outfits. Not too long ago, she shared an Instagram post that featured her showcasing her booty in a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms which she paired with a cute crop top.