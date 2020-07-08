Savannah Prez Sizzles In Skintight Jeans And Strappy Crop Top

Savannah Prez tantalized her nearly 800,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, July 8, with a new update. The Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself in a skintight outfit that put her incredible physique front and center.

Prez rocked a pair of ultra-tight denim pants that sat just around her belly button, hugging her slender midsection. The jeans clung to her hips, outlining her toned booty and contrasting them with her waist. She paired it with a stylish hot pink top. It featured a series of straps at the bottom that wrapped around her torso. In addition, the top had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a straight neckline.

Prez wore her light brown hair swept over to one side and styled down. She enhanced her natural beauty by seemingly wearing dark brown shadow for a smoky effect, liner, nude lipstick and bronzer.

In the photo, Prez could be seen posing outdoors in the late afternoon, judging by the lighting. She stood sideways, slightly turning her torso to face the photographer. She propped the back leg forward, engaging her glute muscles and showcasing her signature quads. She used her hands to pull up the waistband of her jeans, showing off her toned upper arms along the way. Prez glanced at the camera, opening her mouth in a surprised expression.

In the caption, she joked she had to keep pulling her pants up because belts are “overrated.” The photo has attracted more than 8,500 likes and over 150 comments within the first hour of being posted. Her fans took to the comments section to agree with her statement and to share their overall admiration of Prez.

“That surprise face tho,” one user wrote, including an OK hand gesture to indicate approval.

“Relatable [laughing-crying emoji] I have been looking everywhere for mom jeans that fit a smaller waist and larger butt/quads and still no luck,” replied another fan.

“Omg what a goddess,” a third admirer raved.

“his outfit looks amazing and belts are overrated,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Prez has been showing off her fit body to her fans as of late. As The Inquisitr has noted, she posted another snapshot of herself in a revealing ensemble earlier this week. In the image, she was photographed by the sea while sporting a pink set that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. Her top featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline. She paired it with a skintight skirt that sat around her navel and cut off high on her thighs.