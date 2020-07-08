Kelly Ripa Reacts To Ryan Seacrest’s Tiny Shirt: ‘That Is Mark Consuelos Tight!”

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star compares her morning show partner to her hunky husband.

Kelly Ripa got a major kick out of a too-small shirt that her co-host Ryan Seacrest modeled for her.

In a clip posted to Seacrest’s Instagram page, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star, 45, revealed that he ordered a shirt online that was two sizes too small, and then he went on to step back from the camera to model it for his co-star. The buttons were popping on the red and blue striped white collared shirt as Ryan showed Kelly why he couldn’t wear the tiny garment on the duo’s talk show.

“It came like a blouse!” Ryan laughed before he explained that he thought he ordered a size small or a size medium but instead received a size XS when his order arrived.

Kelly was clearly amused by her pal’s wardrobe mishap. The former All My Children star burst into a fit of laughter as she checked out Ryan’s unexpected fashion moment, then she compared her co-star to her own husband who is known for his tight tanks and tees.

“Oh look at you, my gosh!” Kelly laughed at Ryan. “Sweetie, I mean that is Mark Consuelos tight. That’s what we call that right there!”

Ryan said he had planned to wear the shirt for the July 4th edition of Live but realized it wasn’t “appropriate.” Kelly added that the shirt looked like it was part of a women’s collection because it appeared to be cinched at the waist.

In a still photo of the shirt, Ryan tagged J. Crew as the maker of his “blouse.”

The hilarious clip can be seen on the second panel of the Instagram post below.

In comments to the clip and to Ryan’s accompanying still photo, fans raved about the TV star’s bulging arms, with some comparing him to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Others said seeing Ryan in the ridiculously tight shirt gave them the best laugh they’d had in ages.

“You look like the Incredible Hulk! ” one fan wrote to Ryan.

“Way to show of those guns. You’re so cute!” another added.

“Show it boy, you look great! ” a third fan chimed in.

“Looks like your inner diva coming out, LOL!! Just kidding, lookin ripped!!!” another fan added.

Ryan has certainly been entertaining fans while taping the morning show from his home during the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star made headlines when he toppled over a chair while doing a handstand on camera.