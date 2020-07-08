Sommer Ray Looks Sultry & Flawless In A Black Mini Dress As She Teases A Wondering Mood

Wednesday morning, Instagram model Sommer Ray shared a new video that showed her in a very different light in comparison to what she usually posts. Oftentimes, Sommer flaunts the curves of her incredible physique by wearing flattering bikinis or workout wear. In this case, the model showed people a softer and more sensual side of herself and people immediately embraced it.

Sommer didn’t provide any significant amount of context for this new post, but her millions of fans did not seem to mind. She teased simply that she wondered, and that very brief caption seemed to be the perfect teaser for the video she shared. The clip included words set to music that played throughout her video and it clearly resonated with her followers.

“Well damn, I didn’t expect Sommer Ray to just slay my whole life away. The message speaks volumes too,” one of the model’s fans commented.

The clip showed Sommer wearing a form-fitting black mini dress. She was videotaped as she walked in the sand, a body of water and some rock formations behind her, and there appeared to be a gentle breeze blowing.

The 23-year-old model had her honey-blond tresses pulled back into a loose, low ponytail and some wisps gently framed her face and blew in the breeze. The ruffled neckline was pushed down over each of Sommer’s shoulders, revealing flawless, tanned skin.

Sommer appeared to be wearing mascara and some bronze eyeshadow colors along with a muted pink on her lips. She gazed toward the video camera with a sultry expression on her face, her lips often parted slightly, and she slowly turned and walked barefoot through the sand.

The short dress hugged Sommer’s curvy figure and the corset-style bodice dipped low enough to provide a tiny glimpse of her cleavage. The hem of the dress landed on Sommer’s upper thigh and closely hugged the her pert derriere.

At times, Sommer toyed with her hair and she seductively turned and twirled a bit with the bright glow of the sunshine behind her.

“I needed this so much. Thank you gorgeous. I love you so much,” a fan wrote.

This sultry video clip was viewed about 130,000 times in just the first hour after Sommer had initially shared it. Approximately 50,000 likes and 900 comments poured in as people signaled their love for this new post.

“Omg. I absolutely love this and adore this. And you’re soooo pretty,” another follower shared.

“What does it feel like to be perfect?” someone questioned.

Sommer has kept busy sharing frequent updates via her Instagram page in recent weeks and this video already appears to be a favorite among her fans. Some of her shares are casual, yet sexy, snaps, while others are more professional, structured looks like this one.

No matter what Sommer shares, she drives her followers wild, and this clip was definitely a winner.