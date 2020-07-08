Rita Ora Poses In One-Shouldered Dress Covered In Emojis For Latest Fashion Post

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The 29-year-old is known for posting regularly via the social media platform and loves to switch up her style from time to time.

Ora stunned in a one-shouldered floor-length gown that displayed her decolletage. The item of clothing looked to be a peach color and featured a strap that was tied up in a bow. The garment was loose-fitted, made out of silk, and covered in different face emojis. Ora appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look and styled her wavy shoulder-length hair down. She kept her nails decorated with a coat of bright polish and accessorized with numerous bracelets.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ora was captioned from a low angle on a staircase. She held onto what looked to be a jug or a vase in the shape of a lower back and booty beside her. She raised her right arm in the air and looked down at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression.

In the next slide, Ora held the side of her dress with her right hand and sported a softer expression.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCY0tw5j9Av/

For her caption, the entertainer expressed that she was happy to have access to designer’s Viktor & Rolf’s AW20 collection early. Ora explained that she loved the dress she was wearing because she believes it’s a fun way to combine fashion with everyday life.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Such a stunner, omg. You are so beautiful inside and out. I hope you are well,” one user wrote.

“Loveeee that dress, it looks perfect on you,” another person shared.

“You rock every single thing and I love you so much,” remarked a third fan.

“Adorable and beautiful as always. The butt vase is great,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress posed overseas in Paris, France. She wore an oversized long-sleeved white shirt, which she left unbuttoned, paired with high-waisted light blue jeans with frayed hems. Ora accessorized with small earrings, numerous gold necklaces, and rings while protecting herself with a white face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was photographed in front of the stunning views of the city and admitted she jumped out of her car to take the snapshots.