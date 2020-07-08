Emily Ratajowski Stuns Fans In Sheer Pink Top And Black Mesh Bra

International model Emily Ratajowski thrilled fans with her recent Instagram post Wednesday afternoon.

The series of three images garnered well over 500,000 likes in the first few hours it was online.

Emily was wearing a sheer pale pink button-down with a wraparound detail and relaxed fit. The lightweight fabric appears to be made out of a silk crepe.

The top button was left undone, revealing an expanse of smooth bare skin and the rounded edges of her breasts.

Underneath she wore a tiny bra that gave the illusion of translucence. It looks like the piece was constructed of a nude fabric with a black mesh overlay.

It was embellished with black polka dots and a vertical stripe up the center of each triangle cup that met evenly with the tiny straps.

The stunning model and music video star was posed reclining against a plush velvet chair that was the color of bubble gum.

Emily’s back was arched seductively as she propped herself up against the couch. She gazed directly at the viewer with a sultry expression.

Her extended right arm and upward angle of the camera indicate that she was taking selfies during the steamy impromptu photo shoot.

This positioning emphasized the long slender lines of her neck and her delicate collarbone.

Her newly-blond hair — which was showing a hint of her natural mahogany roots — was parted in the middle and pulled back off her neck. A few chin-length blond tendrils framed her gorgeous visage.

Light shimmery shadow and dark mascara on both sets of curled lashes helped define her enormous hazel eyes. Her arched brows were perfectly groomed.

Rosy pink blush on her cheeks complimented her golden complexion. Her insanely full lips were painted with a gloss just a shade lighter than her shirt.

Thousands of Emily’s 26.6 million followers were quick to leave adoring comments for the voluptuous beauty.

Most came in the form of heart and flame emoji, but many also put their affection into words.

“Perfection in one photo,” raved one fan.

“Thanks for making my day Emmy!!!” exclaimed a second person.

“You have [a] beautiful perfect angelic face,” praised a third, following it with angel and dove emoji.

“How is it so easy for you to take a simple Instagram photo??? i don’t understand no ma’am,” complimented a fourth follower.

Another fan jokingly mused that just in case she hadn’t noticed, her shirt was “see-thru.”

Just a few weeks ago, Emily wowed fans in another very sheer ensemble. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard snuggled outside an outdoor cafe, apparently to the delight of passers-by.