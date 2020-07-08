Emily Ratajkowski Stuns Fans In Sheer Pink Top And Black Mesh Bra

International model Emily Ratajkowski thrilled fans with her Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The series of three images garnered well over 500,000 likes in the first few hours it was online.

Emily wore a sheer pale pink button-down with a wraparound detail and a relaxed fit. The lightweight fabric appeared to be made out of a silk crepe. The top button was left undone, revealing an expanse of smooth, bare skin and the rounded edges of her breasts.

Underneath, Emily wore a tiny bra that gave the illusion of translucence. It looked like the piece was constructed of a nude fabric with a black mesh overlay. It was embellished with black polka dots and a vertical stripe up the center of each triangle cup that met evenly with the tiny straps.

The model and music video star posed reclining against a plush velvet chair that was the color of bubble gum. Her back was arched seductively as she propped herself up against the couch. She gazed directly at the viewer with a sultry expression.

Emily’s extended right arm and the upward angle of the camera indicated that she was taking selfies during the steamy impromptu photo shoot. This positioning emphasized the long slender lines of her neck and her delicate collarbone.

Emily’s newly-dyed blond hair — which showed a hint of her natural mahogany roots — was parted in the middle and pulled back off her neck. A few chin-length blond tendrils framed her gorgeous visage. She appeared to define her enormous hazel eyes with light, shimmery eyeshadow and dark mascara on both sets of her curled lashes. Her arched brows were perfectly groomed.

She seemingly complimented her golden complexion with rosy pink blush on her cheeks. Her insanely full lips looked like they were painted with a gloss just a shade lighter than her shirt.

Thousands of Emily’s 26.6 million followers were quick to leave adoring comments for her. Most came in the form of heart and flame emoji, but many also put their affection into words.

“Perfection in one photo,” raved one fan.

“Thanks for making my day Emmy!!!” exclaimed a second person.

“You have [a] beautiful perfect angelic face,” praised a third, following their words with angel and dove emoji.

“How is it so easy for you to take a simple Instagram photo??? i don’t understand no ma’am,” complimented a fourth follower.

Just a few weeks ago, Emily wowed fans in another very sheer ensemble. She and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard snuggled outside an outdoor cafe, apparently to the delight of passers-by.