Luciana Del Mar Lifts Up Her Shirt To Expose Her Rock-Hard Abs & Tiny Waist

Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account this week to share another stunning snap with her loyal fans. The model showed some skin while updating her followers on her latest YouTube content in the caption of the photo.

In the racy pic, Luciana looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy pink top. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted skintight jeans. The denim fit snugly around her tiny waist while flaunting her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The distressed pants hugged her round booty and long, lean legs tightly. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Luciana used both of her hands to pull up her shirt in the shot. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee as she arched her back and stared seductively into the lens. In the background, a piece of gray furniture and a white accent pillow could be seen.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete her application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Luciana’s 901,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 likes in less than 24 hours. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 320 messages.

“You look amazing,” one follower wrote.

“My Blue jean Queen,” another stated.

“You made my week exciting,” a third social media user gushed.

“You’re beautiful. I love you,” a fourth comment read.

The model often rocks racy outfits in her stunning snaps. She’s seen sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently delighted her followers when she showed off her figure in a tight hot pink top and some skimpy white panties. To date, that post has collected more than 20,000 likes and over 530 comments.