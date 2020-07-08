President Donald Trump Threatens To Cut Federal Funding From Schools That Don’t Reopen This Fall

President Donald Trump, alongside Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is warning that they will cut federal funding from any school that refuses to physically reopen this fall, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, July 8.

The threat adds to the increasing pressure education leaders are facing as the Trump administration strives to get kids back in school buildings.

Trump took to Twitter to vocalize his vexation this morning, citing that countries like Denmark, Norway and Germany have reopened schools with no issues.

“The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open,” Trump tweeted.

The president did not specify what type of funding he would cut off or how he planned to do this.

The comments come a day after Trump held an event at the White House that was aimed towards driving officials to reopen the country’s educational institutions.

Trump argued on Tuesday that keeping students out of school for the fall semester would pose greater health risks than any tied to the coronavirus. He also insisted that officials are keeping schools closed due to political agendas, and not because of the dangers associated with COVID-19.

“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said at the discussion. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Among those at Tuesday’s event at the nation’s capital was the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, who stated that schools are capable of opening safely this fall. Although Trump stated on Wednesday that the CDC’s suggestions were both “impractical” and “expensive,” before adding that he plans to meet with them.

Other health experts echoed Dr. Redfeild’s claim on Tuesday and emphasized that keeping students out of school could have severe implications for those who rely on not only mental and behavioral health services, but meal plans as well.

However, some are opposing Trump’s push to reopen schools, including the president of the nation’s largest education union, who claimed that Trump is more concerned about his election ratings than the safety of students.

“Trump has proven to be incapable of grasping that people are dying — that more than 130,000 Americans have already died,” said Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association.

She added that educators want “nothing more” than to go back to their job, but must do so in a manner that keeps everyone safe.

As of today, President Trump is lagging behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the polls, per The Inquisitr.