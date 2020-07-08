Casi Davis Heats Up Instagram In A Crocheted Bikini At The Beach

Casi Davis turned up the heat on Tuesday, July 7, when she teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a new photo that saw her in a tiny bikini as she took to the beach.

The photo captured the fitness model and trainer from behind as she walked toward the ocean. She was at an undisclosed beach with bright, fine sand and deep-blue waters. It was a clear, sunny day as evidenced by the gorgeous baby blue sky.

Davis sizzled in a cream-colored two-piece suit that contrasted deeply with her dark tan complexion. It was made from a crocheted material that added an interesting texture to the piece. It included a thong bottom that barred her toned glutes. The bottoms had thin straps that tied on the sides, which Davis wore low on her hips.

The matching top was not entirely visible in the photo, but it had a thin string that tied on her back. According to the tag in her caption, her swimsuit was from Fashion Nova, a brand Davis often promotes on her social media.

She wore her blond highlighted hair styled down in strands that curled slightly toward the ends, giving her the perfect beach look. The camera framed Davis from the back of thighs up, focusing it on her perfectly round derriere. Davis placed the left leg in front of the other, in a pose that highlighted the curves of her lower body. She arched her back in such a manner that further showed off her booty, while pulling her shoulders back in a proud posture.

The photo has garnered more than 31,500 likes and upwards of 200 comments in under a day of going live. Instagram users used the opportunity to share their reactions to the racy shot while also expressing their admiration for Davis.

“This is gonna be somebody’s album cover soon!” one user wrote.

“Just a beautiful view as always!!!” replied another fan.

“The Wild Wild Waist [heart-eyes emoji] J’adore,” a third user chimed in, using the French expression for “I love.”

“What a gorgeous view Casi [surprised face] [four heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] wish i could join you.. have a wonderful day,” added a fourth fan.

Davis recently took to her Instagram feed to show off her newly colored hair, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying various restrictions, getting one’s hair done has become a significant event this year. And so Davis cherished the moment by sharing her excitement about her trip to the hairdressers. With her face turned to one side, she put her blond locks as the focal point of the picture.