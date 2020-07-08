Arabella Chi Slays In An Extremely Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi went online on Wednesday and teased her fans with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Arabella could be seen rocking a minuscule black bikini that struggled to contain her assets. Her tiny bikini top featured triangular cups held together with thin strings that tied behind her neck. A thin string also ran across her chest. The risque garment allowed Arabella to show off major sideboob while also drawing attention toward her taut stomach.

She teamed the racy bikini top with equally skimpy string bottoms that enabled her to put her toned thighs and long, sexy legs on full display. The blonde bombshell completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

It looked like she opted for a full face of makeup, but chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot. She appeared to have applied some foundation, nude lipstick and opted for defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses that boasted silver frames.

Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small drop earrings and two delicate chain pendants.

To pose for the snap, she could be seen sitting beside a swimming pool with her legs stretched forward. She lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera as she soaked up the sun.

According to the tag in her post, her sneakers were from the luxury footwear brand, Naked Wolfe.

Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 13,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her fans also took to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“What a sexy black bikini top,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” another user chimed in.

“So hot!! May I ask where that bikini is from?” a third follower questioned.

“You are my dream woman!!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Many of Arabella’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Amber Rose Gill and Kendall Rae Knight.

Arabella rarely fails to impress her fans with her skin-baring snapshots that she posts almost every week. On June 28, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a skintight pink bodysuit that she teamed with a pair of pink fuzzy slippers.