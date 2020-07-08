Genesis Lopez Showcases Her Hourglass Curves In A Racy Brown String Bikini: ‘Stay Wild’

Genesis Lopez went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram shot on Wednesday morning. The stunning model let it all hang out while telling her followers to stay wild in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Genesis looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a brown string bikini. The barely there top featured thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also showed off her colossal cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while showcasing her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the photo.

Genesis posed with one foot in front of the other and both of her arms resting at her sides. She bent one knee and had her shoulders pulled back while giving a seductive stare into the camera. In the background of the pic, tons of green foliage could be seen.

Genesis wore her long, dark hair slicked back behind her head. The brunette locks were damp and styled in loose strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the look with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 78,000 likes within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 870 remarks about the photo.

“TOO EARLY FOR THIS BABE,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful,” declared another.

“You should be a movie star,” a third comment read.

“You are really a wonderful girl so amazingly beautiful,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s followers have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy tops, tiny bathing suits, and scanty lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a navy blue bikini with a white polka dot pattern. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It has racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 970 comments to date.