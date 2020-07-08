Kindly Myers Heats Up Instagram By Sharing Topless ‘Playboy’ Cover

Kindly Myers showed off her incredible body in another outfit that left almost nothing to the imagination. The steamy new Instagram update showed the former Army member stripped down to nothing more than a pair of bikini bottoms.

The snapshot captured Kindly on the latest cover of Playboy. A geotag in the update revealed that the model was in Stockholm, Sweden, for the Swedish edition of the publication. In the caption of the post, the model shared with her fans that she has been busy during her time in quarantine. The model landed the July cover of the magazine, and she made sure to tag a few people who helped make it possible.

The Kentucky native posed against a white backdrop, and Playboy was written behind her in bold, coral letters. The rest of her figure was surrounded by little excerpts that teased stories that were inside the issue. Kindly faced her front side toward the camera and playfully twirled a strand on her hair between her fingers. She used the opposite arm to cover her chest and showed off her voluptuous assets while covering what was necessary to meet Instagram’s standards. Kindly left the rest of her upper half uncovered and showcased her arms, shoulders, and abs.

The lower portion of the ensemble was almost as revealing. Kindly opted for a pair of tiny pink bikini bottoms that boasted a ruffled front. The thin sides were tied on her hips, and its sexy cut allowed her to showcase her fit legs. The social media star added several accessories to her outfit, including a small cross necklace, earrings, and a navel piercing.

The model styled her stringy, blond locks with a middle part, and the majority of her mane spilled over her shoulder and back. Kindly brought out all of her stunning features with a natural palette of makeup, and her look appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the post has accrued a ton of attention from Kindly’s fans. More than 18,000 Instagrammers have liked the photo while another 350-plus left comments. Most fans applauded her fit figure while plenty of others congratulated her on the accomplishment.

“With your beautiful smile and your amazing body, you deserve it congrats to you,” one follower commented alongside a few red hearts.

“In Sweden why not the United States you’re one of the most beautiful examples of an American woman I’ve ever seen,” another fan commented.

“Your gorgeous and hot,” a third social media wrote alongside a series of flame emoji.