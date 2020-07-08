Brian Austin Green Spotted Getting Cozy With Australian Model Tina Louise In Los Angeles

Actor Brian Austin Green was spotted with Australian model Tina Louise on what seemed like a date on Tuesday. The pair visited several places in Los Angeles according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The outing came after the outlet also spotted the couple together last week after which Green insisted that he had just met the model.

The model and actor walked down Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Green had a broad smile on his face and was dressed neatly in an untucked slate-colored button-down shirt, khaki-colored pants, and Vans sneakers. The star accessorized with a black protective mask, a watch, and a simple red bracelet as he casually strolled the streets.

Louise wore a red mini dress that hugged her curves. The model accessorized with a Stella McCartney crossbody bag and leopard printed ankle boots. As for jewelry, Louise wore several gold rings and a large gold bracelet. The model’s blonde hair was pulled up in a bun secured by bobby pins.

The pair’s tattoos were on full display as they spent the day in Los Angeles. Both Louise and Green had on protective masks, although neither was wearing them properly in the photographs. Louise had hers hanging around her neck, and Green often had his mask beneath his nose.

The pair stopped at several spots, and the couple got cozy in one particular store. Green was photographed with his arm around Louise’s back as the pair waited for Boba drinks. The two laughed a great deal, and, at one point in the day, the model had her hand on the actor’s shoulder.

Part of their day was spent at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles. Louise is an investor in the vegan restaurant that serves Mexican fare. The two were also spotted there last week. After that date, many speculated that a new couple had formed. Green talked about the model a few days later.

“Tina – Tina’s really cool, I literally just met her that day, at her restaurant, on the sidewalk when the pictures were taken,” the actor said.

This date with Louise comes on the heels of an interesting relationship Green had with actress Courtney Stodden. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two were spotted grabbing takeout in Malibu recently. On the day that Green and Louise met, Stodden posted a bizarre hot tub video featuring the actor. In it, the two addressed an unknown woman. Fans were left confused as the Instagram post had no context. Green later explained that he had made that video long before it was posted.

“I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello,” Green insisted.