Dolly Castro Puts Curves On Show In Curve-Enhancing Shorts

Dolly Castro showed off her signature curves to her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 7, with a sizzling new post. The Nicaraguan fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself clad in a skintight outfit that enhanced her hourglass figure.

Castro sported a pair of skintight shorts made from a stretchy gray material that hugged her curvy hips. It sat just below her belly button, clinging to her toned midriff. The hems cut off just below her booty, exposing her thighs. According to the geotag, her shorts were from Bars and Branches. She paired it with a long-sleeved black crop top, which allowed her to show off her toned upper abs. It had the logo of 1st Phorm emblazoned across the front in baby pink.

Castro wore her brown hair in a perfect middle part and styled in silky straight strands. She also opted to enhance her beauty by seemingly wearing long lashes, sparkly brown shadow, nude lipstick and bronzer.

She posed in what appeared to be a kitchen while standing in front of white cabinets as she poured supplement powder into a mixing cup. Castro placed the back leg forward, highlighting her quads.

Castro complemented the photo with a long message about the importance of consuming an adequate amount of protein as she joked about Taco Tuesday. She also used the space to promote the Level-1 protein by 1st Phorm, a brand she is an ambassador for and often posts about on her Instagram.

In under a day, the photo attracted more than 22,100 likes and over 280 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to ask questions about protein intake and also to gush over her incredible physique.

“Wow love this photo, you look so pretty on this. Nice hair too,” one user wrote.

“Yummy I LOVE tacos [taco emoji] and love every freaking flavor of Level 1,” replied another fan.

“Tacooooos [string of drooling] te ves preciosa like always!!!!” a third one chimed in, using Spanish for “you look great.”

“It’s true, I’m shredded because of this,” added a fourth fan.

