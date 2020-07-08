Monica Huldt Looks Smoking Hot In A Pale Pink Lace Lingerie Set: ‘Happy Humpday’

Monica Huldt returned to Instagram on Wednesday to share another sexy pic. The model flashed her enviable curves while wishing her followers a happy start to the middle of the week.

In the racy post, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a pale pink lingerie set. The skimpy bra featured lace cups and a low cut to show off her massive cleavage. It also featured thin straps to expose her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while casting a spotlight on her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Monica stood in front of a white wall with a door to her side. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee. She arched her back slightly and used one hand to pull at her bra. Her other arm was raised above her head as she smiled into the camera.

Monica had her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with light pink gloss on her lips.

Monica’s 792,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 4,800 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Looking good baby,” declared another.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow you look BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online posts. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, tight tops, and scanty lingerie in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy pink string bikini while soaking up some sun by the pool. To date, that pic has earned more than 13,000 likes and over 260 comments.