Elizabeth Hurley Puts On A Leggy Display In Red-Hot Silk Dress

Elizabeth Hurley just updated her Instagram feed with a smoking hot photo and sparked a frenzy among her fans. The actress looked incredible in the pic where she put on a rather leggy display, much to the delight of her followers.

The 55-year-old celebrity took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to spoil her admirers with a sexy snap. In her caption, Liz also mentioned that although the bars are now open, she was still staying at home. She added a “safer” hashtag as well as a “nicer” hashtag indicating that she thought that staying at home was a more prudent decision.

The Bedazzled actress rocked a red silk dress that left very little to the imagination. The plunging neckline revealed her decolletage as she let the straps of the dress fall onto her arms. Liz flaunted a fair amount of cleavage in the pic that she shared on social media.

The mini-dress skimmed her sensational figure and ended mid-thigh. Liz treated her admirers to an unobstructed view of her unbelievable legs. She angled her legs so that her audience could catch a glimpse of her lean thigh, knees, and calves.

Liz styled her dark locks in a side-part. She allowed her tresses to cascade down her back and shoulders in soft waves. The actress also seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup including a bold eye and nude lips.

The bikini designer posed by sitting on a cream Queen Anne-style chair with an embroidered red cushion behind her. She leaned forward and rested her elbows on her smooth thighs. She propped her head in one of her hands and tilted her face while looking directly at the camera. She opened her eyes wide and slightly parted her lips provocatively. Liz held a glass in her hand as if to emphasize that she can enjoy her time at home as much as any bar.

The image caused quite a stir among her followers who were stunned by Liz’s age-defying looks. They showered her with comments and likes as they engaged with her about the post.

“Still the most beautiful woman in the world and always will be (heart emoji),” one admirer gushed.

“Eternally beautiful, you never age,” another fan waxed lyrical.

A third follower took a chance and jokingly asked Liz for an invitation.

“May we come over and join you in safe drinking?” they teased.

The international superstar first rose to fame as Hugh Grant’s girlfriend when she wore the Versace safety-pin dress to the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral. Her acting career took off shortly thereafter. Liz has a firm following of over 1.7 million fans and often posts titillating photos that leave her admirers baffled by her ageless beauty. In fact, this particular pic has already garnered over 27,000 likes in just over an hour.