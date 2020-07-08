Fitness Coach Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Naughty Side In Rhinestone-Adorned Lingerie

Lauren Drain ditched her bikini in favor of something that was just as hot in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. Yesterday, the fitness coach wowed her 3.8 million fans with a bombshell shot that showed her in a racy lingerie set.

The photo captured Drain posed in front of a floor-length mirror. The social media star did not share her specific location with her followers, but the mirror appeared to reflect the inside of a hotel room. Drain faced her chest toward the camera and kicked one leg out in front of her, tipping her toes on the tile-lined floor. Drain tucked both arms near her chest and cocked her head to the side as she shot a big smile into the camera.

The model sizzled in a red lingerie set that gave off sexy vibes. The garment was constructed of lace, and pieces of it were sheer, which exposed her skin underneath. The straps and parts of the bodice were adorned with rhinestones, which added another flirty element to the outfit. The edges of the bra were scalloped, and its plunging neckline showed off Drain’s voluptuous bust.

The social media star’s chiseled abs were also well on display, and it appeared as though her hard work at the gym has paid dividends. Drain’s tiny panties boasted the same, sexy red fabric, and its thick side straps were adorned with rhinestones. The high cut of the garment also showcased her strong stems.

The former nurse added several accessories to her risque outfit, including a small bracelet on her wrist. The blond bombshell also sported a pair of dangly earrings, a necklace, and a ring to match. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side-part, and her messy mane spilled over her shoulders and back.

She wore her usual application of glam, which appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lip gloss. Drain made sure to plug her mid-summer slim-and-build program in the caption of the update and asked fans if they were ready to train with her.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from Drain’s fans, including over 24,000 likes and 189 comments. Most fans complimented her fit figure, while countless others expressed their opinions in emoji.

“Baby beautiful I like you so much,” one follower complimented.

“That is a truly beautiful abdomen!” a second social media user chimed in alongside a series of flame and heart emoji.

“Awesome beautiful body and u sexy Playboy bunny any day,” another Instagram user raved.

“Wow! You look absolutely stunning, sweetheart,” a fourth follower wrote with the addition of a few flame and hearts.