Andreane Chamberland Flashes Her Flawless Figure While Wearing A Neon Green Bikini On Instagram

Andreane Chamberland went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload. The sexy model flashed her flawless figure while enjoying some time outdoors.

In the stunning shot, Andreane looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a bright neon green bikini. The tiny top showed off her muscular arms and shoulders while exposing her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly to her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her round booty and long, lean legs in the snap.

She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, a bracelet on her wrist, and a matching green pendant around her neck.

Andreane posed with her hip pushed to the side and her booty popped out. She placed both of her hands under her chest as she arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, some green foliage was visible.

Andreane wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with light pink gloss on her lips.

Andreane’s 526,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 3,700 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Such a babe,” one follower declared.

“Ur the most sexiest lady I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

“Green is the colour of money. You are certainly money in this bikini!! Always making me smile,” a third comment read.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her fit physique in racy outfits. She’s been known to rock tiny tops, skimpy bathing suits, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she donned a tight sparkly pink bikini. To date, that photo has racked up more than 9,200 likes and over 390 comments.