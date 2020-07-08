Corrie Yee Slays In A Skimpy Pink Bikini & A Large Sunhat: Life’s A Beach’

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account this week to share yet another racy snap with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while stating in the comments section that life is a beach.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy pink bikini. The tiny top showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped around her curvy hips and tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a large sunhat on her head.

Corrie posed on the beach for the photo. She had her legs crossed and her hip pushed out. She arched her back slightly and placed both of her hands on her hat in order to show her face. She looked away from the camera with a seductive expression. In the background, a blue sky and some trees were visible.

The top of Corrie’s long, dark hair was covered by the hat. However, she styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, clicking the like button more than 17,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Obsessed with you!!!” one follower wrote.

“Nice shot,” another stated.

“Oh my lord do you make that bikini look good!” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful bikini color,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and racy tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently delighted her followers when she posed in a barely there white bikini in Tulum. To date, that snap has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 530 comments.