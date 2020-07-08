Devin Brugman Rocks Skimpy White Bikini, Sips On A Glass Of Water In Silly Instagram Post

Devin Brugman channeled her inner Kermit the Frog in a silly new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she wore a tiny white bikini and sipped on a glass of water. At the end of the collection, she included the famous Kermit the Frog sipping tea meme. Devin looked absolutely stunning in the photos as her swimwear showed off her best assets.

The photos showed Devin standing in her green and white kitchen. On the counter in front of her rested a bouquet of flowers, a vase filled with water and some fruit. Light appeared to be shining into the room from the right side, as the rays caused her tan skin to glow.

Devin’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The low-cut neckline did little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the back had an open concept that exposed Devin’s sideboob.

The top cut off just below Devin’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed. She paired the top with a matching U-shaped thong that appeared to fit slightly loose. The front of the bikini remained low on Devin’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and lean legs were fully exposed in the skimpy bottoms.

Devin accessorized her outfit with a silver bracelet and hoop earrings. She appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup, including dark eyeliner, highlighter, and bronzer. Her brunette hair was tied back in a messy ponytail with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Devin included both full-sized and cropped versions of the same photo. In the full-sized image, she leaned forward on the counter and bent her knee in a way that tightened her round booty. She pressed her arms against her chest, which squeezed her cleavage, and held the glass of water up to her mouth.

The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said.

“Dang you are so fine,” another user added with red hearts.

Devin’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Earlier this week, she went for sporty vibes in a gray workout set, which her followers loved.