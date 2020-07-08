Holly Sonders Flaunts Incredible Figure In Lace Panties & High Heels

Holly Sonders knows how to grab the attention of her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the Fox Sports host took to the photo-sharing app to show off her incredible figure while scantily clad in a crop top, lace panties, and high heels.

Holly’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her standing in front of a large window dressed with white curtains. She faced the window, appearing to gaze outside.

The television personality wore a white crop top that hugged her chest, highlighting her bustline. Her bikini panties were white with thin straps that sat high on her hips. She also sported a long-sleeved denim shirt, which she wore open. She completed her casually sexy look with a pair of nude stilettos.

Holly wore her long, dark hair down in loose curls, which fell over her shoulders. Her makeup application appeared to include shaped brows, smoky eye shadow, and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings.

The golfer gazed at the camera with a sultry look in the first picture. The shirt was open, giving her fans a peek at her taut abs. She stood with one leg forward, flaunting her shapely legs and the curve of her booty.

Holly turned up the heat in the second snapshot. She wore the side of the shirt open, exposing the front of her body. She tilted her head back and wore a seductive expression on her face. With her back slightly arched and one hip to the side, she flaunted her fit physique.

In the caption, she referenced an upcoming golfing event while also plugging a giveaway.

Judging from all the heart-eye and flame emoji in the comments section, Holly’s fans approved of the sexy snapshots.

Some of her admirers took a moment to tell her just what they thought of the post.

“Stop with all the hotness,” joked one Instagram user.

“Well there you have it I’m done Perfect 10,” quipped a second follower.

“Look at those gorgeous legs not to mention the stunner they belong too. Damn Dave is very fortunate to have her at his side,” a third fan chimed in.

“Holy moly,” a fourth comment read.

Holly likes to give her followers plenty to get excited about. Along with sharing posts that show her golfing and reporting sports news, she also likes to share the occasional sexy snap. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her showcasing her curves in a hot pink bikini while spending some time on the beach.