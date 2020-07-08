‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Is Faced With A Tough Decision, Marlena Comforts John

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 reveal that there will be so much drama surrounding Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect more wedding day problems to arise for Kayla, who is set to walk down the aisle with Justin. However, Justin knows that Kayla’s former husband, and the love of her life, Steve, is still in love with her.

Justin found out the news when he overheard Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) talking about the situation. Now he understands that Steve bowed out of the running for Kayla’s heart, and he won’t want to keep the secret for long.

It will pain Justin to know that Kayla may have chose to be with Steve over him if she had all of the information. So, he will decide to confess the shocking news to Kayla on their wedding day.

Kayla will likely be completely stunned by Justin’s confession, and it could put their marriage in jeopardy. Although Kayla loves Justin very much, Steve has always been the one for her. They have a long history and share children together.

Kayla will then be put in a tough situation. She’ll have to decide between walking down the aisle with Justin, or choosing to return to Steve in order to rebuild their romance and their life together.

Kayla has always been a rational thinker, and she often followers her heart when it comes to her relationships. However, it seems unlikely that she’ll chose anyone over Steve now that she has all of the information.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Steve has decided to leave Salem. He won’t want to run into Kayla and Justin and have to witness their wedded bliss. So, he’s packed his bags and has told his best friends John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) that he’s decided to take off.

John will be devastated by Steve’s departure, and Marlena will be there to comfort him as he feels the loss of his best friend yet again.

In addition, a familiar face will return to Salem. Since there are a few returns on the horizon, it seems that the person who will be back in town will either be Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) or Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Both women are set to make dramatic returns in the coming episodes, and it will likely lead to some huge storylines.