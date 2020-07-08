‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Round Booty In A Cheeky Pink Bodysuit

Sarah Harris is back on Instagram with another scorching-hot photo that has her fans talking. The former Playboymodel delighted her 2.2 million followers with the new share on Tuesday afternoon.

Sarah posed with her curvaceous backside to the camera in the steamy shot but turned her head over her shoulder to meet its lens with a sultry and alluring gaze. She had one of her arms stretched out in front of her and rested her hand on the blank white wall that made up the backdrop of the shot — the perfect set up to assure that all eyes remained on the star’s bodacious figure. Given what the model was wearing, however, it seemed nearly impossible for her audience to have been captivated by anything else.

Sarah went full bombshell as she flaunted her insane physique in nothing more than a pink bodysuit from Fashion Nova. The piece featured short sleeves that clung tightly to her toned shoulders and cinched in at her waist to highlight her hourglass silhouette.

Arguably the most eye-catching element of the model’s racy look was its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. The style showcased Sarah’s round booty in its entirety as she worked the camera, while also treating her audience to a teasing glimpse at her sculpted thighs.

Sarah did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely there outfit, further ensuring that there would be no distractions from her stunning display. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back and wore a full face of makeup to complement her striking features. The cosmetics looked to include a peach lipstick, pink blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The model gushed over the one-piece in the caption of the upload and even stated that she was going to be purchasing one in every color that was offered by the popular online retailer. Judging by the reactions of her fans, they certainly seemed to be impressed by the ensemble as well.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” one person wrote.

“Perfect blond angel,” quipped another fan.

“Wow really beautiful and sexy. Amazing body,” a third follower praised.

“Booty goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The bootylicious shot has also racked up nearly 15,000 likes after 19 hours of being shared to her page.

Sarah recently shared with her followers another Fashion Nova find that she’s been loving — sarongs. The model revealed her new “obsession” with a stunning photo of her rocking one of the sheer skirts on the beach over top of a knotted white bikini. That look proved to be another hit, earning more than 17,000 likes and 290 comments to date.