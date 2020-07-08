Joe Biden Is A ‘Full-Blooded Bigot,’ Democratic Lawmaker Says

Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, who faced death threats after he announced his support for Donald Trump earlier this year, penned a Daily Caller op-ed on Tuesday in which he called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a “full-blooded bigot.”

Jones pointed to the African American unemployment rate under Barack Obama’s administration — an average of 12.8 percent — and highlighted Biden’s comments in the Senate when he expressed fear at the idea of his children growing up in a “racial jungle.”

“That racial jungle he was referring to includes Black and brown Americans like me,” Jones said. “Right now, President Trump is being defined as a racist by the media, when in reality Joe Biden is the full-blooded bigot.”

Jones also quoted Biden’s boast about his work on the crime bills that have been signed in the Senate since 1976 and contrasted it with the former Senator’s current presidential campaign. According to Jones, Biden’s current campaign is attempting to “sweep his racist legacy under the rug.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Jones offered heavy criticism of Biden’s legacy. He noted the former vice president’s role in the mass incarceration policies of the 1980s and 1990s, which disproportionately affected Black communities, as well as his role in authoring the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 that put a disproportionate number of Black Americans in prison. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden was also behind a crime bill that would allegedly have made police misconduct investigations more difficult. Although the bill never came to fruition, a modified version of the legislation was written into the previously mentioned 1994 crime bill, which was penned by Biden and passed by Bill Clinton.

Conversely, Jones pointed to Trump’s signing of the First Step Act and claimed that Trump has done more to improve the criminal justice system and surrounding communities.

“As Black Americans, we need to be aware of the clear choice in front of us. Joe Biden has betrayed Black Americans throughout his career in Washington. President Trump has spent his 3.5 years in office fighting to improve the lives of Black Americans.”

According to Jones, Democrats such as Biden “only care about Black people” when they can help them win an election.

Biden’s current success is largely viewed as the result of Black voters in the South and support from high-ranking Democrat James Clyburn. Nevertheless, Biden has faced criticism for his career in the Senate as well as his comments on race. Notably, Biden previously suggested Black voters supporting Trump are not truly African American.