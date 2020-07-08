Amanda Kloots Opens Up After Nick Cordero’s Passing, ‘My Husband Was A Very Special Man’

Fitness instructor Amanda Kloots talked about her late husband, Nick Cordero, in an interview with People on Wednesday. The new widow shared her memories of Nick as well as how much she will miss her husband now that he had passed away. The broadway actor died on Sunday after a months-long battle with coronavirus and its complications. He was 41 years old.

Amanda shared just how highly she regarded her husband.

“My husband was a very special man.”

The fitness instructor called Nick “everyone’s friend.” This notion has been proven during his battle with COVID-19. Thousands of people have rallied to support the broadway star. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a GoFundMe set up in support of Amanda has raised nearly $1 million.

Amanda discussed the activities the couple loved to do together.

“We loved to sing and dance wherever we were,” Amanda shared.

During the Waitress star’s illness, Amanda used the couples’ hobbies to help increase positivity around her husband. The fitness instructor encouraged well-wishers to sing and dance every day at 3 p.m. to support Nick during his battle, and many did. Amanda would frequently share videos of others dancing in support within her almost daily updates on Nick’s condition.

The strength she had to fight was likely based on the foundation of the couple’s relationship. The pair had a connection that helped one another grow and enjoy life together.

“We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow.”

Amanda admitted that while the two were a great match on a deep level, it was the uncomplicated things that also brought her joy.

“Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face.”

While from the interview, it seemed as though Amanda appreciated Nick very much, the fitness instructor made sure to add that Nick appreciated her as well.

“As a husband I don’t think a day went by that he didn’t say to me, ‘I’m the luckiest.”

That bond the couple had has made Nick’s passing very difficult for Amanda.

“Words can’t describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I’m heartbroken.”

The two met when they were working together on Bullets Over Broadway in 2014. The couple became close friends and then wed a few years later, in 2017. Amanda and Nick welcomed their first and only child, Elvis Eduardo Cordero, in 2019.

Nick entered Cedars-Sinai back in March with what was believed to be pneumonia. After testing positive for coronavirus, the broadway star dealt with many complications. The actor had a temporary pacemaker put in, had his right leg amputated, and needed kidney dialysis at one point.