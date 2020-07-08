Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Just A Knit Coverup Dress On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle showed fans her favorite summer staple item in a new post on Instagram on Tuesday evening. The model shared a mirror selfie on her feed in which she sported only a tan-colored knit coverup dress with high-slit sides that left practically nothing to the imagination as she posed in her bathroom. The tiny piece showcased her best assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Rosanna posing in front of a brown-framed round mirror in her home in Gold Coast, Queensland, according to the post’s geotag. A white plant could be seen beneath the mirror. Behind Rosanna, brown towels hung from a white wall and beads dangled from the ceiling. Rosanna matched her bathroom’s theme in her neutral coverup.

Rosanna’s dress was made of a loose knit material that was entirely see-through. Thin straps rested on her shoulders and the sides featured an open concept that completely exposed her sideboob. Rosanna looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as she snapped the photo.

Though the image was taken from a side angle, fans could see Rosanna’s flat tummy through the loose fabric. The lower half of the coverup had extremely high slits that came up above her hips, drawing attention to her hourglass shape and exposing her bare booty. The back of the dress closely followed the curves of her body.

Rosanna accessorized her dress with a few rings and some silver hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. Rosanna styled her brunette locks in neat ringlet curls.

Rosanna posed with her back arched and derriere out in a way that emphasized her figure. She lifted her curls with one hand and held her phone up in the other hand. She pursed her lips as she snapped the selfie.

Rosanna’s post received more than 41,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in under a day as fans showered her with love in the comments section.

“OMG this coverup is HOT,” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Absolutely stunning wow,” another user added.

“It is unbelievable how beautiful you are,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re so perfect,” a fourth fan said.

Rosanna always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. The babe shared another post on Tuesday where she wore a red and white zip-up bikini, which she left completely open to show off her chest.