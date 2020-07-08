Nastia Liukin Flaunts Bombshell Body In Calvin Klein Rainbow-Print Bra & Panties

Nastia Liukin took to Instagram yesterday to share a hot new selfie.

For the steamy new upload, she stood directly in the center of the frame, and a geotag revealed that she was in Dallas, Texas. The gymnast appeared to be in her bedroom, which had a boho-chic vibe. The space boasted a white bed with a matching duvet cover and a few green plants.

Nastia rested her arm and booty against a light wicker chair. She bent the opposite arm at her elbow and held her cellphone in front of her face. The model showed off her incredibly fit figure in a two-piece set from popular underwear retailer Calvin Klein. The garments were primarily white, but they also boasted a colorful, rainbow band on the top and bottom with the addition of the Calvin Klein logo.

The top featured a simple bra with a pair of tiny spaghetti straps. It had a scooping neckline that didn’t show much cleavage. Its thick, rainbow band stretched across her ribs.

The bottom of the suit was just as hot, and its top band hit a few inches below her navel, leaving her trim abs well on display. It had high leg holes that showcased her slender stems, which were entirely bronze. The tight nature of the set also helped accentuate Nastia’s tiny midsection and waist.

The Olympian added a dainty necklace to her collar, which provided the skin-baring look with just the right amount of bling. She also appeared to be wearing a pair of matching earrings. She pulled back her light blond locks in a sleek ponytail, and her white phone case covered the majority of her face.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans. The upload has already been double-tapped over 19,000 times in under 24 hours. Another 100-plus social media users left compliments for the 30-year-old.

“Yessssssss body goalssss bed goalssss chair goalssss everything goalsssss,” one follower commented with a few rainbow emoji.

“Ohhh my good lord your body is still so gorgeous,” a second fan chimed in.

“Nastia in Calvins? This Makes Up for No 2020 Olympics,” another Instagrammer wrote with a few red heart emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Nastia provided fans with a skin-baring snap. Last week, the model’s choice of outfit included a patterned bikini with a matching bandanna that showcased her flawless physique.