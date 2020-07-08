Casey Costelloe Lets It All Hang Out In A Strapless, Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Casey Costelloe steamed up her Instagram page on Wednesday with a new duo of photos that saw her showing some serious skin. The Aussie model was snapped flaunting her flawless physique while relaxing at the beach during her “favorite time of the day.”

Casey let it all hang out as she rocked a strapless, snakeskin-print bikini from Tann-Line Swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tightly around her voluptuous chest to highlight her slender frame. Its cups were hardly enough to contain her ample assets, leaving an eyeful of cleavage and underboob on display to give her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of v-shaped bikini bottoms in the same bold animal print pattern that covered up only what was necessary of her curvaceous lower half. It had a thick, curved waistband with a bamboo ring detail that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her taut tummy and abs.

The first shot of Casey was a close-up snap that cut off in the middle of her sculpted thighs. She posed in the sand at an angle toward the camera while running one hand through her blond tresses and gazing off into the distance at the beach scene in front of her.

A swipe to the second slide brought Casey’s 802,000 followers to a full-length view at the model as she was illuminated by the golden rays of the sun. The photo offered a look at the model’s long, lean legs and derriere, which were exposed due to the daringly high-cut and cheeky design of her bikini bottoms. Casey stood with one leg crossed in front of the other while staring down the camera with a sultry look on her face and tugging at the waistband of her swimwear rin a teasing manner.

Fans were quick to show their love for the double-pic update, with nearly 7,000 of them hitting the “like” button within the first six hours after the post was shared to her feed. Casey’s followers also flooded the comments section with over 220 messages during the short time span.

“Now that is an excellent bikini. Great choice,” one person wrote.

“Bod goals,” quipped another fan.

“WOW you are always beautiful, gorgeous and sexy,” a third admirer gushed.

“Perfection,” added a fourth follower.

Earlier this week, the model flaunted her incredible bikini body again, however, the snap wasn’t a recent one. Rather, it was from her vacation in Europe last year, where Casey slipped into an itty-bitty yellow two-piece to relax by the water with a cocktail in her hand.