Sammy Watkins Says The Chiefs Will Be A Dynasty If They Keep The Team In Tact

When Patrick Mahomes signed his record 10-year contract extension, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said the team was about to become a dynasty. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins thinks his quarterback is absolutely correct, as long as the front office takes steps to keep the team together. Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote on Tuesday that Watkins made an appearance on ESPN where he said he believed the Chiefs are set to make a strong run at several Super Bowl wins.

“And [Mahomes is] gonna be the man for the next 10 to 15 years, that’s what we’re debating. We’re going to have a dynasty,” Watkins said. “If the Kansas City Chiefs can keep all the players together, we’re going to be a dynasty.”

Watkins was agreeing with comments Mahomes made earlier in the week, at the press conference where the team officially announced the terms of his new contract. At that news conference, Mahomes said the team was “chasing a dynasty” and that his being signed to a long term deal was one of the steps in accomplishing its goals. Mahomes also said one of the reasons he agreed to the deal he did, is because it appeared to assure the Chiefs would have plenty of money on hand to continue improving and building the team in the future.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Watkins was also referencing a debate earlier in his appearance where ESPN host Stephen A. Smith argued the Chiefs might not be good enough to forge a real dynasty. Watkins responded that in order to make a real run at multiple championships the team needed a “top 10” defense in the NFL. He then said the defense played like one of the best in the league during its run to the playoffs in 2019.

“Keeping all the players together” is the conundrum the Chiefs faced entering the 2020 offseason and will face again in 2021. For the most part, the front office managed to bring back the top contributors to their championship run a year ago. That includes Watkins, who many analysts thought would depart the team during the offseason. Instead, the receiver signed a one-year deal to return.

Bashaud Breeland was another Chiefs player thought by most to be all but gone who was brought back to help anchor the Chiefs’ defense. The team also franchise-tagged defensive end, Chris Jones, earlier this winter. After extending his contract for one season, the team has expressed interest in signing him to a long-term deal, though traction in those talks has reportedly been hard to find.