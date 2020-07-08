‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy’s Getting A New Love Interest & ‘Quite A Few Men’ Will Be After Her

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are finally getting something they have been clamoring over for years – Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is getting a new man! Bradley Bell recently sat down with TV Insider and confirmed that Steffy is getting a new love interest.

“I choose me,” Steffy told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) nearly two years ago when he wanted her to be his wife. She had had enough of men holding all the cards and making decisions about her life. So, she handed Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) on a platter to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and told them to be happy and let Bill know that she would not marry him for the sake of her child. She ended up choosing a life for herself and her daughter on her own terms.

However, fans have been begging the sudser for a hot romance for Queen Steffy. After the hunky Leo (Sam Myerson) asked Steffy out on a date, viewers all but gave up hope that Steffy would ever find someone else and that she was doomed to the tired love triangle with Hope and Liam.

The executive producer was asked about the new leading man who has been cast for Steffy. Bell then surprised The Bold and the Beautiful viewers with some spoilers and said that Steffy’s love life will take center stage in the months to come.

“Steffy has been committed to her work, her daughter Kelly… but people have been wondering when a new man will enter her life. He’s coming. She’ll have a period of time where, in fact, quite a few men will be after her – as they should be. She’s spectacular and unique. I’m thrilled to say that this next chapter will be very much about Steffy. I always feel comfortable putting drama in the hands of Jacqui Wood.”

Gilles Toucas / CBS

It appears as if great things are in store for Steffy. Currently on the soap opera, Liam and Hope tied the knot in private and made it legal shortly thereafter Steffy has no romantic prospects since Liam and Hope are likely to stay together for a while now that they just found their way back to each other.

Bill is trying to prove his love to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) after kissing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). In the meantime, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) finds himself caught between Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). So, they are also out of the equation for Steffy.

Since Bell confirmed that “quite a few men” will be after Steffy, it seems as if other men may also chase Forrester Creations’ co-CEO. Could Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) or Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) also make a play for her? The Bold and the Beautiful fans are in for a treat as Steffy has multiple men at her beck and call. The sudser is currently airing vintage episodes according to a weekly theme.