WWE Rumors: Details Of Major Plans For Charlotte Flair Revealed

Charlotte Flair is currently taking time off to have surgery, but WWE reportedly had huge plans for the 12-time Women’s Champion before her hiatus. Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestlingNews.co reports that Flair was set to have a long-term feud with Asuka.

According to Meltzer, the feud with Asuka was why Flair wasn’t pinned when she lost the NXT Championship to Io Shirai at Takeover: In Your House. The match saw Rhea Ripley suffer the defeat in the Triple Threat match instead, which protected Flair from looking weak.

The feud with Asuka would have been for the Raw Women’s Championship. Flair suffering any losses would have made her look weak going into the rivalry with the Japanese superstar, which explains why Flair has been booked so dominantly in recent months. The pair had a couple of matches with each other prior to Flair taking time off, but Meltzer report suggests that it could have led to her winning the title eventually.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there were rumors of Flair being pushed as the main women’s star on Monday Night Raw. Becky Lynch taking time off to have a baby means that the red brand will be without one of its marquee names until 2021 at the earliest. Flair has been wrestling on all three brands of late, but the belief was that she’d spearhead the Monday Night Raw women’s division.

As of this writing, it’s unknown how long Flair will be absent from WWE television. There have been reports which state that she’ll be out for months, but she could return in the coming weeks. As documented by the WrestlingNews.co report, she confirmed that she’ll only be gone for a few weeks. Flair has also been open about the fans seeing her as overexposed, however, so perhaps she’ll be kept off of television for longer than expected.

It’s highly possible that Flair will return in time for SummerSlam in August. If that report is true, chances are her angle with Asuka will be resumed. Her surgery — which was for an unnamed treatment — was successful. The superstar was written off television courtesy of a segment where Nia Jax attacked her on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

Flair will undoubtedly have a score to settle with Jax when she returns to television. However, given her status as a main event superstar, it’s only a matter of time before she’s back in the title hunt.