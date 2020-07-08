Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Twins With Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi & Their Daughters

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star shared the hilarious photo with Instagram.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared a hilarious split photo she captioned “twinning.” She was seen laughing alongside bestie Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi at the bottom of the image and at the top, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star shared a photo of her daughter Meilani and Nicole’s daughter Giovanna striking a similar pose.

Jenni posted the image as a way to honor the long friendship that had developed over the past ten years between herself and Nicole as they starred on both Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. This friendship had apparently now spilled over into their daughters, both 5-years-old.

In the top image, Meilani and Giovanna laughed together. Meilani’s lovely outfit is visible, a white lace dress. She smiled brightly for the share. Her hair was worn down and around her face. Giovanna stood next to her pal, her dark hair which fans usually see pulled up into a ponytail when she is featured in images on her mother’s Instagram page, was worn loose with heavy bangs. Her outfit could not be seen.

In the bottom pic, Jenni appeared to crack up at something that had occurred during the snap. She wore her brown hair up into a bun, with loose tendrils that framed her face. She had glasses on in the share. Jenni’s makeup was breathtaking. Her eyes were highlighted by dark liner and mascara. Her cheeks glowed with the addition of a neutral-toned blush. Jenni’s lips were colored in with a nude lip stain.

Next to Jenni stood Nicole. Her dark hair was worn down and she sported oversized hoop earrings. Her head was thrown back in laughter, her mouth, which displayed a slash of red lipstick, was closed. Fans could see that it appeared Nicole had applied false eyelashes.

The resemblance between the women and their daughters was uncanny. Fans noted their striking similarities in the comments section of the share.

“Can we just take a moment to say both kids look exactly like their moms? That’s absolutely crazy. All of y’all are so pretty,” said one fan.

“I LOVE the fact y’all are besties AND so are they. AND YALL are each other twins!!! This is all I ever want in life. LOVE this and y’all,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Can’t believe how identical they are to you guys,” stated a third follower.

“Imagine all the kids grow up and have a show together like their parents that would so cool!” said a fourth fan, hopeful for the aforementioned idea to occur in the future.