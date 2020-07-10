Sadie Robertson Poses Alongside Her Sisters In New Post, Announces New App

Sadie Robertson has a new app called LO sister.

Duck Dynasty star and businesswoman Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Thursday, July 9 to share a photo of herself alongside her two sisters, Bella and Rebecca. She also announced some big news, revealing that she has launched a new app called LO sister which is now available via the App Store.

In the photo, Sadie sat outside on a striped rug in the middle of her two sisters. All three girls wore the same white T-shirt with the word sister spelled out across the front. Sadie and Bella looked like twins, both wearing a pair of high waisted denim jeans and white sneakers. They wore their blond hair down straight as they smiled at the camera.

Meanwhile, Rebecca wore a pair of ripped jeans and sandals. She accessorized with a brown wide brimmed hat and a stack of bracelets. She rested one hand on Sadie’s back while smiling at the camera.

In her caption, Sadie expressed her excitement about finally being able to announce her happy news to her fans. She is the creator of a brand called Live Original which is focused on Christianity and fellowship. Live Original hosts bible studies and online conferences and also sells merchandise. Sadie also is the creator of an online community for Christian women entitled LO sister. The website is intended to bring women of the same group together so they can pray for and support one another.

Sadie’s new app will be a continuation of this virtual community. According to the description of the app on the App Store website, LO sister will feature inspirational messages from Sadie, offer live workshops and allow users to connect with one another in various groups depending upon their interests.

Sadie’s post quickly gained attention online, racking up over 100,000 likes. Her followers took to the comments section to share how they have been liking the new app so far and what they hope to get out of it.

“I just added it! I’m hopeful to make a Christian friend,” one person remarked.

“I absolutely love the app. It inspires me everyday and pushes me to be a better me so thank you,” another person commented.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, one of Sadie’s most recently completed projects was a virtual conference with a long line of guest speakers. Some of the people who spoke at the conference were Ben Higgins from The Bachelor and his fiancee, Jessica Clarke. Sazan and Stevie Hendrix and Nate Butler also participated.