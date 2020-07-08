Olivia Culpo Holds A Little ‘Piggy’ While Clad In Lemon-Print Bikini

Olivia Culpo sizzled in the most recent post that was added to her social media feed. The smoking-hot update was shared with Olivia’s 4.6 million Instagram followers yesterday, and it consisted of two gorgeous images.

The first photo in the set captured Culpo outside with a pig at an unnamed beach. The model did not explicitly reveal her location, but Exuma in the Bahamas is known for its pig-filled beaches. Sand and trees stretched out as far as the eye could see, and Culpo stood in profile in the center of the photo.

Culpo held a black-spotted pig in her hands and looked up toward the adorable animal. She arched her back slightly and raised her arms over her head. She opted for a sexy bikini that hugged her slender figure. The suit was made of bright white fabric, and a colorful lemon print was patterned on its body.

The top of the ensemble had thick straps that showed off her slender arms. The second photo in the series offered a glimpse of the front of Culpo’s bikini that appeared to have an underwire cut. Its neckline allowed the 28-year-old to give a tease of her tanned chest, something her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

The bottom of the swimwear was just as sexy, and its high waistband accentuated her tiny midsection and waist. The high-cut legs also revealed some of her bronzed stems, but they were not able to be seen in their entirety because of the way that the images were cropped.

The bombshell added several bold accessories to her beachside look, including a large gold necklace. Culpo sported a matching bracelet on her right wrist and showed off her crisp white manicure.

She pulled her hair halfway back and secured it with a clip. A few loose strands of hair fell around to frame her face, and the rest of her tresses spilled behind her back. Culpo accentuated her incredible features with a bold application of makeup that looked like it included defined brows, mascara, and a light pink gloss.

In her caption, the model asked if she could take the little piggy home. The post has already attracted over 148,000 likes and 450-plus comments from her adoring fans.

“So pretty and that tiny pig is just adorable,” one follower commented on the update.

“So cute! All of it! The suit, piggy and you. Your body is banging btw,” a second fan chimed in alongside a single red heart emoji.

“The hottest girl in the world,” one more social media user added.