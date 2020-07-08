Kanye West Ditches Donald Trump, ‘I Am Taking The Red Hat Off’

Yeezy had announced last weekend that he was running for president, and he appears to be serious.

Kanye West said he no longer supports Donald Trump, and that he is serious about running for president, in an interview with Forbes.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, over the 4th of July weekend West announced that he was running for president.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

At the time, it wasn’t clear if he was being serious. However, in a follow-up interview, he said that he was and is serious. He noted that his two advisors are his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, and Elon Musk, to whom he plans to offer the job of head of the space program.

And as for the fact that he’s so late in the game that’s missed his chance to be on the ballots in six states. He’s got people working on that, he says.

“I’m speaking with experts, I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he said.

He also noted that his political party will be the Birthday Party — “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday” — and that his running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Live Nation

That he’s running for president stands in contrast to the fact that West had previously been a supporter for President Donald Trump. So does his announcement mean that he no longer supports Trump?

Yes, he says, it does.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he said, referring to the red hat bearing the message Make America Great Again, which has become something of a symbol of the Trump presidency, and which he famously wore at a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

In fact, West said that he wore that hat not as a display of support for Trump, but for a different reason all together.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby,” he said.

West also noted that he rejects the idea that Blacks should get behind Joe Biden, and that by possibly getting some Black votes, West would be siphoning votes that would otherwise go to the former vice president.

“A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat… To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he said.