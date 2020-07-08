Kanye West Ditches Donald Trump, ‘I Am Taking The Red Hat Off’

Yeezy announced last weekend that he was running for president, and he appears to be serious.

Kanye West said he no longer supports Donald Trump, and that he is serious about running for president, in an interview with Forbes published on Wednesday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, over the Fourth of July weekend West announced that he was running for president.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ????????! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

At the time, it wasn’t clear if he was being serious. However, in a follow-up interview, he said that he was and is serious. He noted that his two advisors are his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, and Elon Musk — to whom he plans to offer the job of head of the space program.

West acknowledged that he’s so late to the game that he’s missed his chance to be on the ballots in six states, but the rapper said he’s got people working on that.

“I’m speaking with experts. I’m going to speak with Jared Kushner, the White House, with Biden,” he said.

West also stated that his political party will be the Birthday Party — “because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday” — and that his running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Live Nation

He’s also convinced he’s going to win, saying that he’s won at everything else he’s done in his life. And when he does win, the White House will be organized according to the framework of the government of the fictional country of Wakanda, in the film Black Panther.

In the interview, West clarified that his presidential run does, in fact, mean that he is no longer supporting President Trump.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he said.

West was apparently referring to the red hat bearing the message Make America Great Again (MAGA), which has become a symbol of the Trump presidency. West famously wore a red MAGA hat to a meeting with Trump held in the Oval Office.

In fact, West said that he wore that hat not as a display of support for Trump, but for a different reason altogether.

“One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby,” he said.

West rejected the idea that Black voters should support Joe Biden and the assertion that he would be siphoning votes that would otherwise go to the former vice president.

“A lot of times just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat… To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” he said.