Laura Amy ‘Catches Some Indoor Rays’ In A Tiny Snakeskin-Print Bikini

Laura Amy proudly flaunted her bikini body once again in a sizzling new snapshot. The Australian model struck a sensual pose in a photo shared on her Instagram page. The new post showed her lounging on a bed in a tiny two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

Laura was snapped inside her room. She laid on the bed and posed by leaning sideways, using her right arm as support. Her other hand was raised to her head, shielding her eyes from the bright sunshine. The warm rays of the sun enveloped her body, making her bronze tan glow. The babe faced the camera, slightly smiling.

In the update, Laura rocked a hot pink bikini with snakeskin-print details. The minuscule top seemed padded and fully covered her nipples from exposure. However, the small triangle-style cups weren’t big enough to cover her whole bust. Her underboob was on full display, but that fact didn’t bother the model. The plunging neckline also flaunted her voluptuous cleavage. Thin straps clung to her neck for support, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

The matching bikini bottoms were pretty low-cut that if she moved in certain ways, her privates would be exposed. The waistline helped accentuate her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Like the top, the thong also had thin straps that were tied on the sides of her hips.

Laura wore her highlighted brunette hair down and seemingly unstyled. To keep the focus solely on her new bathing suit, she opted for a minimal jewelry look, sporting only a dainty necklace and a bangle. She enhanced her beauty with her signature makeup application. She appeared to wear a high-coverage foundation, sculpted eyebrows, thick mascara, a hint of blush, and pink lip gloss.

Laura wrote a short caption about her indoor tanning session. She also revealed that her scanty swimwear came from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the post.

As of this writing, the picture has gained more than 20,000 likes and upward of 520 comments. Hundreds of social media admirers flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to give her compliments and rave about her insanely sexy figure. Some fans also opted to express their admiration for the model with a series of different emoji.

“Those brown tones coming through in your hair look so much prettier than the black,” a fan wrote.

“Too GORGEOUS!” gushed another admirer.

“You just made my day. You are so hot and beautiful,” a third follower commented.

“Beautiful face and a stunning body,” echoed a fourth social media user.