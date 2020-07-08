Tinashe Looks Smoking Hot In Blue PVC Ensemble On Music Video Set

Tinashe took to Instagram to treat her fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself on the set of another music video. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant recently released a remix for her single “Die A Little Bit” and made a promo video for the song.

The “All Hands on Deck” songstress wowed in a dark blue PVC ensemble. Tinashe paired a long-sleeved cut-out crop top with matching loose-fitted pants. To complete the outfit, she wore white sneakers. The singer styled her dark hair down in shoulder-length braids As seen in a separate Instagram post, which you can view here, Tinashe sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and looked to be rocking acrylic nails.

Tinashe treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was photographed from afar. Tinashe was caught in action on set in front a large screen backdrop of her mouth.

In the next slide, the 27-year-old was snapped dancing with her hair in motion. Tinashe looked fierce while being surrounded by a backdrop filled with images of her in the same outfit.

In the third and final frame, she posed for a photo with both hands on her hips. Tinashe tilted her head up and oozed confidence.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“You deserve more recognition,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Can’t wait to see this beauty and energy live in person @tinashenow,” another person shared.

“I love this video so much. Elegant, simplicity, and artistry,” remarked a third fan.

“Girl, you are bringing the pressure and the fire. Grateful for you!” a fourth admirer commented.

The one-minute promo video is available to watch via Tinashe’s official YouTube channel and has already been watched over 100,000 times. Throughout the clip, she performs full choreography and is full of energy.

Last week, Tinashe released a 57-second clip video for the remix of her song “Hopscotch.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a pink PVC string bikini and long long latex gloves of the same color for the shoot. Tinashe rocked pink lace-up platform heels and accessorized with bracelets, a sheer visor, and dangling dollar sign earrings. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and glittery eyeshadow.