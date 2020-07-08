Lucia Javorcekova Looks Smoking Hot While ‘Daydreaming’ In Tiny Bikini

Summer is in full swing, and Lucia Javorcekova seems to be enjoying it. The model’s latest Instagram update featured her rocking a sexy bikini while kicking back and enjoying the weather. She was apparently enjoying some down time, as she indicated that she was “daydreaming.”

The geotag indicated that Lucia was at Stella Island Luxury Resort and Spa, which is located on the northern coast of Crete. She certainly looked relaxed as she sat in an oval-shaped chair that featured a rope design. The chair was situated in next to a white wall. Two large pillows that matched the rope were positioned on either side of her. It was unclear if she was inside or outside, but dappled light hitting her smooth, tan skin indicated that she might have been outside.

The Slovoakian model gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face as she posed with one hand on her forehead. She sat with her feet in the chair, showing off her toned legs. Her pose also gave her followers a peek at the bare skin on the back of her thighs.

The influencer’s bikini was a taupe color. The top featured triangle-shaped cups the showed off plenty of her cleavage. Because of the way she was sitting, most of her bottoms were covered up with her legs. That being said, a thin string on one side of her hip was visible. She completed her look with a light grey coverup, which she wore open, exposing her flat abs. A belt was tied loosely around her waist.

The model styled her long, dark tresses with a deep side part. The ends were curled slightly and tossed over one shoulder. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included mascara, blush on her cheeks, and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a key pendant necklace. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

The post was a big hit, with more than 29,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her Instagram account.

Dozens of Lucia’s admirers left flattering comments.

“Dream girl you are,” quipped one Instagram user.

“You are a walking dream yourself,” echoed a second fan.

“God’s Many Masterpieces,” a third admirer chimed in.

“A Woman So Beautiful And Perfect OMG,” gushed a fourth follower.

Earlier this month, Lucia shared a snap that featured her flaunting her figure in a white bra and skirt ensemble.