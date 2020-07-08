Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Pink Bandeau Bikini While Vacationing In Antigua

Alexa Collins is currently on vacation in Antigua but has been continuing to treat her fans daily to new content on her Instagram page. The bikini model took to her account just moments ago to share another sizzling snap that has quickly become a favorite among her 1 million followers.

The latest photo from the blond bombshell’s tropical vacation captured her standing outside underneath the shade of a tall awning while the gentle breeze blew wildly through her platinum tresses. It appeared to be a beautiful day, as the sun was shining down on the gorgeous beach scene behind her and illuminating the tall palm trees that sat just a few short feet away.

Alexa herself looked ready to lay out on the sand and soak up some sun, as she was clad in a gorgeous, baby pink bikini from Escape Swimwear that perfectly suited her slender frame. The two-piece included a unique, bandeau top that fell low on her voluptuous chest, leaving her bronzed decolletage bare and an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The number also had off-the-shoulder tie straps that wrapped tightly around her biceps to accentuate her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms of the set boasted a thick, high-rise waistband that hit just below Alexa’s navel, highlighting her flat midsection and abs. The piece hugged the model’s curvy hips in all of the right ways while also allowing her to show off her sculpted thighs thanks to its high-cut design.

Alexa kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a pair of gold hoop earrings for a hint of bling. She also applied a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The cosmetics look seemed to include the star’s signature frost pink lip gloss and blush, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long eyelashes.

Fans did not hesitate to show their love for the bikini-clad shot, awarding it more than 3,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live. It has racked up 78 comments within the short time span as well.

“Looking beautiful love,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Antigua seems to agree with you. You have a beautiful radiant glow,” a third admirer praised.

“You are a dream,” added a fourth follower.

Alexa doesn’t need a lavish vacation to show off her incredible bikini body. The model recently delighted her fans with a series of photos taken while she spent a day by her apartment pool. She rocked a strappy, semi-sheer bikini during her time by the water — a look that has earned more than 21,000 likes since its debut on her feed.