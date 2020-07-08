Bru Luccas Promotes CBD Oil In A Smoking-Hot Bikini

Bru Luccas rocked a smoking-hot bikini on Instagram while she promoted a CBD product. The post was shared with Bru’s 3.1 million fans yesterday, and it heated up her feed.

The upload showed the model posed outside in front of several spiky green plants. The wall at her back was a plain white color, but Bru did not share any additional details regarding her location. The shot captured her in the middle of the frame. Bru looked off into the distance with a big smile on her face and held a small glass container of CBD oil in front of her chest. The fitness model placed the opposite arm near her side, and the image was cropped just below her navel.

Bru showcased her gym-honed figure in a smoking-hot bikini. On top, she sported a floral-print piece that boasted different hues of yellow, purple, pink, and green, which gave the suit a tropical vibe. The swimwear boasted a scooped neckline that dipped deep into Bru’s chest and showed off her abundant cleavage. She left her decolletage bare, and the swimsuit’s thin straps were worn wide on her shoulders.

Only a small glimpse of Bru’s mismatched bottoms were seen in the image. The piece boasted a vibrant yellow color that complemented her allover glow. The straps tied on Bru’s sides and they were worn high on her hips, which helped draw attention to her chiseled abs.

The Brazilian bombshell styled her long, dark locks in a slicked-back style that kept her tresses out of her face. A few loose strands covered her ear, and her hair was worn in a low ponytail. It looked like Bru wore a small application of makeup that showcased her most notable features. She appeared to sport defined brows and a small amount of blush on the rounds of her cheeks, while the rest of her sun-kissed face appeared to be untouched.

In the caption of the update, Bru plugged Just CBD and offered her followers a promo code for 20 percent off. It hasn’t taken long for the update to garner attention from fans. The post has been double-tapped over 61,000 times, and more than 200 Instagrammers have left comments.

“Absolutely Gorgeous,” one social media user complimented.

“So very beautiful. You are the hottest and the baddest BruBru,” a second social media user added alongside a series of red hearts.

“My goodness you are perfect. What are the benefits of this oil,” another fan added.

A few other Instagrammers called Bru’s latest social media share “perfection.”