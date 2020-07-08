Edwin Arroyave Talks About His Infant Daughter’s Upcoming Surgery, ‘I’m Going To Get Through This’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, shared his feelings surrounding the news that his infant daughter, Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, will undergo neurosurgery later this month. The businessman shared his sentiments on Instagram on Tuesday when Edwin wrote about the challenges he has faced in his life and how he dealt with them. While the father of four has faced many obstacles, those that involve his family were the hardest.

“When it comes to the people I love most, the challenges test me,” Edwin wrote.

In a post promoting an upcoming podcast appearance with Albert Preciado, Edwin discussed the challenges he has recently faced in business. The two men explained how in life, it is often the last mile of the journey that is the hardest to push through, although it often yields the most significant results. In order to push ahead, Edwin states that he just focuses on what he can control, not what he cannot. The rest of the matter is left up to God. Edwin wrote in the post that he would use these words to help him through the tough times ahead.

When he recorded the show, the businessman did not yet have his daughter’s diagnosis. It was just three days later when Edwin and his wife, Teddi, got the news that their daughter had Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.

“Life is always going to punch you in the face,” Edwin wrote.

The diagnosis came as things were seemingly going well for Edwin.

“Right when you’re about to experience blessing and fulfillment in life, something comes along that threatens to bring you down.”

However, Edwin believes that even when you are faced with trials, you are given an opportunity to move forward.

“Those challenges can shape us into who we’re meant to be, or they can scare us into going back to who we used to be.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dove was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis, a condition where the growth plates fuse prematurely, causing the head to tilt. While the condition is extremely rare, the infant will undergo surgery to correct the situation, and the success rate is high. However, despite the favorable prognosis, having your young child undergo neurosurgery can be stressful. The businessman stated that the last two months have been challenging. Edwin acknowledges the stress and credits his faith with helping him remain positive.