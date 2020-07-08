‘Hair Love’ Spinoff Series ‘Young Love’ Coming To HBO Max

A new series is coming to HBO Max based on the Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love.

The streaming service has officially ordered 12 episodes of the spinoff called Young Love, reported the Los Angeles Times. The series will be in 2D animation and created by Hair Love creator and writer/director Matthew A. Cherry. Cherry and the rest of the crew are seeking to cast Black voice actors to work on the project. Young Love will be one

Cherry will be working alongside animator Carl Jones of Sony Pictures Animation (The Boondocks and Black Dynamite). The executive producers for the show will be Monica A. Young of Blue Key Entertainment along with Lion Forge Animation’s David Steward II and Carl Reed–– who produced Hair Love.

Young Love will explore the lives of a Black American family – young millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and cat Rocky. Throughout the series, Stephen and Angela will shuffle their careers and parenthood duties all while dealing with a number of social issues. The series will capture the stories of several generations and exemplify their journey to creating a better life for themselves. This family is the same set of characters portrayed in Hair Love.

“It’s a privilege to continue our partnership with Matthew Cherry, who has a gift for tapping into meaningful stories that touch our hearts. I personally can’t wait to collectively laugh and cry with the Young family,” said Karen Rupert Toliver, executive VP of Creative at Sony Picture Animation.

“Beyond excited to continue telling the story of the young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series,” tweeted Cherry.

“Hair Love struck a chord that is still resonating deeply with audiences of all ages. Matthew and Sony Animation’s creative voices are a welcomed addition to the HBO Max family and we can’t wait to bring this joyous story to the world,” said Billy Wee, SVP of Original Animation at HBO Max, according to Deadline.

Young Love will be just one of many animated series that will become available to stream on HBO Max this year along with Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman’s Santa Inc, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Hair Love debuted in 2019 and was based on the children’s book, also written by Cherry, about a father’s relationship with his daughter as he attempts to do her hair for the first time. Along with his agreement to create Young Love, Cherry signed a first-look deal with HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television Group that includes comedies, dramas and event series, reported Deadline.