Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In Plunging Black Leather Bodysuit: ‘Waiting For Batman’

Katelyn Runck showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Wednesday morning. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a plunging leather bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her assets. In the caption, she joked that she was waiting for Batman to come get her.

The photos showed Katelyn leaning on an angled wooden ladder in what looked to be a mostly empty wooden room. In one photo, an open curtain could be seen letting sunlight into the room. The rays cast a bright highlight on Katelyn’s toned body, causing her to stand out against her surroundings.

Katelyn’s bodysuit featured long sleeves made of completely sheer black mesh that hugged her muscular arms closely. The rest of the one-piece was made of thick black leather with a zipper running from her neck down to her waist. Katelyn’s zipper was open entirely to reveal that she did not wear a bra underneath, which caused her ample cleavage to spill out at the center.

The leather clung to her curvy waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit had high cuts that came up above her hips and fully exposed her long, lean legs.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, thick eyeliner, and a shiny nude lip gloss. Katelyn wore her dark locks down in messy waves.

The first photo was taken from head-on and showed Katelyn leaning forward slightly, arching her back. She used both hands to tug at the center of her bodysuit and tighten the fabric at her waist. She stared at the camera with sultry eyes.

The second photo showed Katelyn from a side angle. She perched gently on the ladder and twisted her torso to face the camera, which accentuated her shape. Katelyn pointed her toes to elongate her pins and looked off into the distance.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 11,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Love this pic of you Katelyn!” one fan said.

“The most beautiful girl,” another user added.

“Those legs are everything,” a third follower wrote with flame emoji.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, she fancied up a bit in a curve-hugging green dress, which her followers loved.