Sarah Houchens Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty Teal String Bikini

Sarah Houchens lit up her Instagram page yesterday with a tantalizing new series of photos in which she showcased her incredible physique in an itty-bitty bikini.

Sarah sizzled as she worked the camera in the scanty teal two-piece from Fashion Nova that perfectly suited her dangerous curves. The set included a classic halter-style top with tiny triangle cups that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. The piece featured a plunging neckline, which the model elongated by looping her thumbs around its band and tugging it further down her torso in a teasing manner. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased Sarah’s toned arms as well.

The matching bottoms treated fans to a look at the fitness trainer’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design. It had a string waistband with long ties with gold hardware that gave the scanty look a bit of bling. They were tied low on Sarah’s hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The upload included a total of four snaps that appeared to have been taken in an empty parking lot. The background of the images was blurred out, though, making it hard to be certain. Sarah started off with a full-frontal pose before turning to stand in profile to the camera. The angle revealed the cheeky cut of her swimwear and exposed an eyeful of her peachy booty, much to the delight of her fans.

Sarah accessorized her look with a thin gold necklace and wore her platinum blond tresses down in sleek waves. She highlighted her natural beauty with a simple application of makeup that made her striking features pop. The cosmetics looked to include a frosty pink lip gloss, blush, and highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara and eyeliner.

Fans went wild for the quadruple pic update, awarding it over 10,000 likes within less than a day’s time. The post has also amassed over 220 0comments, many with compliments for Sarah’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Just perfect,” one person wrote.

“An actual goddess,” quipped another fan.

“Love this color you you,” a third follower remarked.

“You look phenomenal and you make @Fashionnova look great as well!” praised a fourth admirer.

Sarah seems to impress her fans no matter what she is wearing. In another share from last week, the model flaunted her chiseled abs in a pink crop top and black panties. Though slightly more modest than her latest ensemble, the look still proved to be a hit, racking up over 22,000 likes and 599 comments to date.