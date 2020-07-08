Adrienne Bailon Goes Topless Underneath Unbuttoned Shirt For Instagram Snaps Taken By Her Husband

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The former 3LW member is known for updating fans regularly via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent outfit post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved oversized white shirt, which she left completely unbuttoned. Underneath, she didn’t opt for any other clothing and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Bailon paired the ensemble with high-waisted gray joggers, which she tied-up at the front. She styled her long brunette hair in a ponytail and accessorized with bracelets, rings, a necklace, and small earrings. For her makeup application, Bailon appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, and contour.

The TV personality posted two images of herself within one pic.

The photo at the top was shared in a black-and-white filter. Bailon posed in front of a plain white wall and had a lot of shadows from what looked to be the stairs reflecting on her. She closed her eyes and tilted her head to the right. Bailon raised one arm to the side of her face and rested the other beside her.

The bottom image was posted in color and saw Bailon sporting a similar stance. She kept her eyes closed in the semi-profile shot but rested both arms beside her.

For her caption, Bailon credited her husband, Israel Houghton, for taking the snapshots of her and insists that he captures her best.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“Looking as gorgeous as ever!!” one user wrote.

“You guys are the cutest!” another person shared, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“Goals. If my man can’t take fire pics like this. I don’t want him hahaha,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a beautiful woman Adrienne,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white bandeau top. To complete the outfit, she wore loose-fitted, high-waisted cream pants. The That’s So Raven actress sported her brunette hair off her face and tied it up in a bun. Bailon appeared to have applied a full face of makeup while sipping on Pina Coladas.